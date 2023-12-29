Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JCI. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 206,851 shares of company stock worth $10,825,858 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $419,897,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 405.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,251,000 after buying an additional 2,592,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 100.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,639,000 after buying an additional 2,286,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

