JOANN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,243 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.
JOANN Trading Down 2.4 %
JOAN opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.03. JOANN has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $539.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that JOANN will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
