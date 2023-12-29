JOANN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2023

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOANGet Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,243 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.

JOANN Trading Down 2.4 %

JOAN opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.03. JOANN has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $539.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that JOANN will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JOANN by 23,467.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,990,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JOANN by 6,878.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 232,688 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in JOANN by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 358,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 48,682 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on JOANN

JOANN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.