Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 99 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $163.12 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.03 and a 12 month high of $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

