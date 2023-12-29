James Corbett Sells 1,445 Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) CEO James Corbett sold 1,445 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $19,204.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $153,898.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AVITA Medical Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of RCEL opened at $14.27 on Friday. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.19. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 74.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCEL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVITA Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVITA Medical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVITA Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,187,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 414.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 364,384 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 225,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,666,000. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.