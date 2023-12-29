iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,529 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $117.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

