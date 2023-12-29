iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,543 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

