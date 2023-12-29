iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 70,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 191,173 shares.The stock last traded at $86.03 and had previously closed at $85.94.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Healthcare ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

