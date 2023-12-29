iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $41.81. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

