iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $102.06 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $107.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.37.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

