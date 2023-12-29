iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IBB opened at $137.03 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $138.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.06.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

