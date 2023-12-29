Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.34. 1,082,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,636,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IREN. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.
Iris Energy Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Iris Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 65,761 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Iris Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 53,226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
