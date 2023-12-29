IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 2.9% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 57,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in IQVIA by 7.3% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 36,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 49.0% in the third quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in IQVIA by 45.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in IQVIA by 0.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 107,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IQV opened at $232.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $241.86.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

