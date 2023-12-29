Investors Purchase Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 227,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences Stock Up 4.0 %

FBRX stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences ( NASDAQ:FBRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.