Investors Purchase High Volume of Cameco Put Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 28,210 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,706 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of CCJ opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81. Cameco has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 97.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cameco by 1,049.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

