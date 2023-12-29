Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 485,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,207,056 shares.The stock last traded at $169.26 and had previously closed at $169.03.
The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.96.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
