Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 485,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,207,056 shares.The stock last traded at $169.26 and had previously closed at $169.03.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.96.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,004,831,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,426,000 after purchasing an additional 428,164 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,196,000 after purchasing an additional 262,963 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,764,000 after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,074,000 after purchasing an additional 299,688 shares during the period.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

