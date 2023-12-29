Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PFM opened at $39.92 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $645.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

