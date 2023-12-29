Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.6% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $55,839,500 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 0.2 %

INTU stock opened at $628.02 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $631.07. The company has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

