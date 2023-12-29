Integer (NYSE:ITGR) & Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Integer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Motus GI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Integer has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.56 billion 2.15 $66.38 million $2.45 40.90 Motus GI $590,000.00 1.43 -$18.60 million ($35.91) -0.04

This table compares Integer and Motus GI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 5.30% 10.27% 5.19% Motus GI -3,776.10% -3,413.36% -96.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Integer and Motus GI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 3 3 0 2.50 Motus GI 0 1 1 0 2.50

Integer currently has a consensus target price of $93.83, suggesting a potential downside of 6.35%. Motus GI has a consensus target price of $28.88, suggesting a potential upside of 1,891.38%. Given Motus GI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Integer.

Summary

Integer beats Motus GI on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and power management systems, and battery solutions for the energy, military, and environmental markets. Furthermore, the company provides medical technologies. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp. and changed its name to Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

