Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells C$745,487.73 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$745,487.73.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at C$196.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$186.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$186.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$169.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$201.97.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.77 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.57%. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.7172168 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 36.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$176.92.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

