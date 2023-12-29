Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells C$745,487.73 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$745,487.73.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at C$196.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$186.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$186.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$169.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$201.97.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.77 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.57%. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.7172168 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 36.38%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$176.92.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

