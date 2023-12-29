Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $249,997.38 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Salesforce Stock Performance
NYSE:CRM opened at $265.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.17 and a 200-day moving average of $220.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $268.36.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM
Institutional Trading of Salesforce
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.
Salesforce Company Profile
Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Salesforce
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.