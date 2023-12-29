Insider Selling: Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CFO Sells $968,510.60 in Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 31,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $968,510.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $677.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Movado Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,286,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Movado Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Movado Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Movado Group by 774.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 307,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

MOV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

