Insider Selling: Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Major Shareholder Sells $14,130,000.00 in Stock

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of GES opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.52 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GES. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Institutional Trading of Guess?

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guess? by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guess? by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Guess? by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Guess? by 134.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 824,836 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Guess? by 147.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,378,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,828,000 after purchasing an additional 822,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading

