Insider Selling: Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Insider Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $7,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,325,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,856,316.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Marciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of Guess? stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of Guess? stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $3,406,500.00.

Guess? Price Performance

NYSE:GES opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

Guess? Announces Dividend

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.52 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GES shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess?

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Guess? by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guess? by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Guess? by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Guess? by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

