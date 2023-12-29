Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Sells $11,721.60 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $11,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Juho Parkkinen sold 685 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $22,029.60.

On Monday, December 18th, Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28.

C3.ai Stock Performance

C3.ai stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.61. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 5.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 20.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 150.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in C3.ai by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

