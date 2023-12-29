Insider Buying: Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) COO Acquires $23,186.80 in Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) COO Rudolph V. Renda purchased 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $23,186.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,559,739 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,642.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Southland Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SLND opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $312.47 million for the quarter.
Southland Company Profile
Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.
