Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Purchases 2,506 Shares of Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Richard King purchased 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £3,959.48 ($5,031.11).

Odyssean Investment Trust Price Performance

OIT stock opened at GBX 159 ($2.02) on Friday. Odyssean Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 133 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 185 ($2.35). The company has a market capitalization of £185.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,975.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 150.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.38.

