Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Purchases £149.50 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Gunby acquired 50 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($189.96).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IntegraFin alerts:

On Tuesday, November 21st, Jonathan Gunby acquired 59 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £148.68 ($188.92).

On Monday, October 23rd, Jonathan Gunby acquired 70 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £150.50 ($191.23).

IntegraFin Stock Performance

Shares of IHP stock opened at GBX 305.20 ($3.88) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,034.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 254.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 245.28. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 208.73 ($2.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 334.85 ($4.25). The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

IntegraFin Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IHP

About IntegraFin

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans; and simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.