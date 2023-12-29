Insider Buying: Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) CEO Purchases $20,091.70 in Stock

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) CEO Spiro George Rombotis purchased 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $20,091.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,257.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.85. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -26.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

