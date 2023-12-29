Insider Buying: Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Director Buys $18,150.00 in Stock

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) Director Mason Ward purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $18,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Banzai International Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BNZI opened at $2.16 on Friday. Banzai International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $16.57.

About Banzai International

Banzai International Inc is a marketing technology company which provides essential marketing and sales solutions for businesses. The company’s customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and ActiveCampaign. Banzai International Inc, formerly known as 7GC & Co Holdings Inc, is based in SEATTLE.

