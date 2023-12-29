Insider Buying: Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Director Buys $18,150.00 in Stock

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) Director Mason Ward purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $18,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Banzai International Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:BNZI opened at $2.16 on Friday. Banzai International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $16.57.
About Banzai International
