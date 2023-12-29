Insider Buying: 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VII) Director Purchases $18,150.00 in Stock

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VII – Get Free Report) Director Mason Ward bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $18,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,170 shares in the company, valued at $109,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VII stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $16.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 14.8% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Company Profile

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

