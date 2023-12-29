Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Shares of BATS:PJUL opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

