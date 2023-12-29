Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Down 15.9 %

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

