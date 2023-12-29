IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

IMAX Stock Performance

IMAX opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in IMAX by 53.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,092,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 32,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in IMAX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IMAX by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 53,359 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Further Reading

