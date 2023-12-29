ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $291.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.55.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $357.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ICON Public by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in ICON Public by 4.6% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public stock opened at $285.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.22 and a 200-day moving average of $253.11. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. ICON Public has a one year low of $181.92 and a one year high of $288.49.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

