Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $29,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $455.61 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.91.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

