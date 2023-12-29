Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.11 million, a PE ratio of 169.83 and a beta of 1.55. Holley has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $8.06.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Holley had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $156.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Holley will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Stevenson bought 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,476.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,599,373.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Stevenson bought 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $44,476.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,599,373.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ginger M. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,797.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Holley in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Holley by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Holley in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Holley by 148.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

