Holland Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $282,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.4% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $347.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $354.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

