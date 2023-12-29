HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.74, but opened at $15.32. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 54,181 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Jack Hightower bought 50,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $715,771.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,408,833 shares in the company, valued at $62,561,340.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.59.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 850.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,297,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,576 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth $2,318,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 3,741.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 61,913 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth $10,396,000. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.