HighMark Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 40.5% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $452.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.65. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $379.60 and a one year high of $479.79. The firm has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

