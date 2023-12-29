Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

