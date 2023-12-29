Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) & CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Critical Contrast

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) and CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hesai Group and CleanTech Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $1.72 billion 0.65 -$43.61 million ($0.54) -16.67 CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

CleanTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hesai Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hesai Group and CleanTech Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hesai Group presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 227.78%. Given Hesai Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than CleanTech Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Hesai Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hesai Group and CleanTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group -27.33% -21.55% -9.74% CleanTech Acquisition N/A -7.24% 0.33%

Summary

CleanTech Acquisition beats Hesai Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hesai Group

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About CleanTech Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

