Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Hersha Hospitality Trust

HT stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.60 million, a PE ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

