Heritage Commerce Corp to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Heritage Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $612.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 29.91%.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth about $1,046,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 279.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 23.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading

