Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 28,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $386.56 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $387.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $126.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.99.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

