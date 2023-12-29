Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $48,205,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

State Street Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of STT opened at $78.42 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.38.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.