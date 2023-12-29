Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,862,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $60.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

