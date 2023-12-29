Head-To-Head Review: CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) vs. Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) and Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

CommScope has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CommScope and Franklin Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope -26.15% -15.04% 2.44% Franklin Wireless -4.77% -4.69% -3.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

88.0% of CommScope shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of CommScope shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CommScope and Franklin Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope 0 6 1 0 2.14 Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

CommScope presently has a consensus price target of $4.39, suggesting a potential upside of 50.40%. Given CommScope’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CommScope is more favorable than Franklin Wireless.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CommScope and Franklin Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope $7.84 billion 0.08 -$1.29 billion ($9.98) -0.29 Franklin Wireless $47.50 million 0.83 -$3.76 million ($0.16) -20.94

Franklin Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CommScope. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CommScope, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CommScope beats Franklin Wireless on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home). The CCS segment provides network solutions for indoor and outdoor network applications; and fiber optic and copper connectivity and cable solutions for use in telecommunications, cable television, residential broadband networks, data centers and business enterprises. The OWN segment provides base station antennas, radio frequency filters, tower connectivity, microwave antennas, metro cell products, cabinets, steel towers, accessories, wireless Spectrum management business and Comsearch products. The NICS segment offers indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi and long-term evolution (LTE) access points, access and aggregation switches; an Internet of Things suite, on-premises and cloud-based control and management systems; and software and software-as-a-service applications. The ANS segment offers cable modem termination systems, video infrastructure, distribution and transmission equipment and cloud solutions that enable facility-based service providers to construct a state-of-the-art residential and metro distribution network. The Home segment subscriber-based solutions that support broadband and video applications. The company offers its products and services through independent distributors, specialized resellers and distributors, wireless and wireline operators, original equipment manufacturers, satellite video distributors, and system integrators, as well as directly to customers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CommScope Holding Company, Inc. in January 2011. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Claremont, North Carolina.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses; and JEXtream, a cloud based telecom grade server platform for 5G devices and routers that enables enhanced remote management of device functionality. The company directly markets and sells its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

