HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

HONE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $559.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.74.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 54.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 246.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

