Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,227 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 1.4 %

CVX stock opened at $149.77 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.22 and its 200-day moving average is $156.29. The firm has a market cap of $282.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

