Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 18,897 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,897 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of Ecolab worth $30,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $198.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $201.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

